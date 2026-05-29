NEW CASTLE, Del. — Wilmington Airport and Avelo Airlines marked a major milestone Thursday, celebrating the airline's one millionth passenger since launching service at the airport in February 2023.
The one millionth customer (plus one) was identified as John and Cindy Sparco of Newark, who arrived on Avelo Flight 560 from Orlando International Airport. The couple was returning home after visiting family in the Orlando area.
Airport and airline leaders welcomed the Sparcos with a celebration inside the terminal that included balloon displays, commemorative giveaways and custom cookies for arriving travelers. The couple also received a grand prize that included an Avelo travel voucher for four round-trip tickets.
The milestone underscores Avelo's rapid growth at Wilmington Airport, where the airline has expanded from a single route to Orlando to a network serving more than a dozen nonstop destinations.
According to the Delaware River and Bay Authority, Avelo has now carried more passengers through Wilmington Airport than any commercial airline in the airport's history. Airport data shows previous carriers, including Shuttle America, Delta Connection, Skybus and Frontier Airlines, served a combined 402,505 passengers during their years of operation at ILG. Avelo has now more than doubled that total.
Avelo Airlines launched service at the Wilmington Airport in February 2023.