Pictured from left to right are Brian Claus, Rich Blousse, Ryan Clarke and Robert Jordan. (Bayhealth)

MILFORD, Del. - Bayhealth Foundation’s tenth annual Fall Golf Tournament raised over $85,000 to support the Bayhealth Cancer Institute Nurse Navigation Program. Held at the Southern Delaware Golf Club, the event united donors, sponsors, patients and community members in supporting the program.

"The nurse navigators play a crucial role in cancer patients' journeys, and we are honored to continue a tradition that provides such a meaningful impact," said Bayhealth Foundation President Lindsay A. Rhodenbaugh, DMin.

The funds will aid Bayhealth’s expanding cancer program, which includes the recent launch of Delaware's first Hematology-Medical Oncology Fellowship Program.

