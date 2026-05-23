DELMARVA — Beach patrols across Delaware and Maryland officially returned to duty Saturday as Memorial Day weekend marked the unofficial start of summer along the Delmarva coast.
From Rehoboth Beach to Ocean City, lifeguards began daily coverage, welcomed new recruits and reminded beachgoers to stay safe in rough surf and changing ocean conditions.
Rehoboth Beach opens season with ceremonial bell ringing
In Rehoboth Beach, city officials and members of the Rehoboth Beach Patrol gathered Saturday morning in chilly and windy weather for the patrol’s traditional season-opening bell ringing ceremony led by Mayor Stan Mills.
This year’s opening also marked a leadership transition for the patrol, as Captain Nico Caceres officially began his first season leading the organization after 19 years with the patrol, beginning as a junior lifeguard.
The Rehoboth Beach Patrol has served beachgoers for more than a century and patrols the beach from Pennsylvania Avenue south to Prospect Street through Sept. 20. Lifeguards are on duty daily beginning Saturday, with weekday hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekend and holiday hours from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The patrol includes about 70 lifeguards, EMTs and support staff who respond to rescues, medical calls and lost child incidents throughout the summer.
Ocean City rookies train in rough surf
In Ocean City, Maryland, the Ocean City Beach Patrol spent opening weekend continuing its annual Surf Rescue Academy training program for rookie lifeguards.
The patrol shared updates Saturday showing recruits training in rough surf and rainy weather, describing the ocean conditions as similar to a nor’easter.
Rookies also completed a 300-meter soft sand sprint qualification in 65 seconds or less as part of the academy’s physical testing.
Ocean City Beach Patrol officials said lifeguards are now stationed daily along the resort’s 10-mile beach from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through September.
The patrol reminded beachgoers to “Keep your feet in the sand until the lifeguard’s in the stand” and encouraged swimmers to stay near guarded beaches and ask lifeguards about rip currents and surf conditions before entering the water.
Lewes lifeguards return to guarded beaches
In Lewes, lifeguards will return Memorial Day to the city’s two guarded beaches: Savannah Beach and Johnnie Walker Beach.
The City of Lewes said guards will remain on duty daily through Labor Day, with weekend coverage continuing through the end of September.
Officials said the guarded swimming areas are marked with flags on the beach and buoys in the water to help visitors identify safe swimming zones.
Bethany Beach patrol begins full-time summer coverage
The Bethany Beach Patrol also began its summer operations Saturday.
The patrol, which is certified by the United States Lifesaving Association, provides ocean rescue services, first responder care and enforcement of beach regulations throughout the town.
The 30-member patrol will operate full time through Labor Day, with additional weekend coverage continuing throughout September.
Lifeguards are on duty weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends and holidays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
North Bethany warns of dangerous currents
The North Bethany Beach Patrol announced guards returned to duty Saturday at several communities including Breakwater Beach, Ocean Ridge, Gulls Nest, Bayberry Dunes, Pelicans Pouch, Sea Del Estates, Bethany Village and The Retreat.
Officials warned beachgoers about dangerous currents during the opening weekend and encouraged swimmers to speak with lifeguards before entering the water.
North Bethany guards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Memorial Day weekend.
Dewey Beach patrol resumes summer operations
The Dewey Beach Patrol will resume operations Memorial Day.
The nationally accredited patrol staffs Dewey Beach daily through Labor Day, with lifeguards on duty from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Officials said first-year guards undergo extensive training that includes rescue simulations, swimming and running tests, CPR certification and emergency response coursework.
The patrol is part of the Sussex County Lifesaving Association and the United States Lifesaving Association, organizations that help establish national standards for open-water rescue training and beach safety.
Beach patrol officials across the region are urging visitors to swim only at guarded beaches, follow flag warnings and avoid entering the ocean when lifeguards are off duty.