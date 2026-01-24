SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Beebe Healthcare has announced several changes to its care locations on Sunday, Jan. 25, and Monday, Jan. 26, due to the expected winter storm in Sussex County.
Sunday, Jan. 25: Adjusted hours and closures
Walk-In Care Centers in Rehoboth and Millsboro will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Walk-In Care Centers in Millville, Milton, and Georgetown will be closed
Virtual Walk-In Care visits will remain available online
Beebe’s emergency departments in Lewes and Millville will remain open 24/7, along with the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus and hospital operations. Preparations are underway to keep facilities safe and accessible for both patients and staff, said Beebe.
On Monday, Jan. 26, outpatient services will open delayed. The following services will open at 10 a.m. on Monday to allow time for snow and ice removal:
Primary and Specialty Care
Walk-In Care
Laboratory Services
Imaging
Physical Rehabilitation
Oncology Services
Wound Care
Cape Pharmacy
Emergency departments and scheduled surgeries, including cardiac catheterizations, at the Beebe Outpatient Surgery Center, Specialty Surgical Hospital, and the Lewes Campus will proceed as planned, unless patients choose to reschedule.
The hospital said patients are being contacted directly to confirm appointments and procedures. Beebe encourages patients to use MyChart for messaging and wait for outreach from their clinician’s office.
