Beebe Healthcare hosts blood drive to address holiday shortages

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Beebe Healthcare is urging community members to roll up their sleeves and donate blood during the winter holiday season—a time traditionally marked by critical shortages in blood supplies.
The blood drive will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Beebe Tunnell Cancer Center, located at 18947 John J. Williams Highway in Rehoboth Beach. Donors can find the blood donation bus parked in the far-left section of the entrance parking lot.
To thank donors for their contributions, everyone who gives blood during this critical period, from Dec. 21, to Jan. 3, 2025, will receive their choice of a pair of athletic socks or a limited-edition beanie, while supplies last.