MILLSBORO, Del. - Beebe Healthcare is one step closer to expanding its presence in Millsboro.
Town Council on Monday night approved an updated conditional use for Beebe’s planned emergency room and walk-in clinic at the intersection of Route 113 and Hardscrabble Road.
Mayor Robert McKee said the approval was a straightforward step in the process.
“Conditional use is plain and simple. They want to add two additional signs,” McKee said. “The project signs were put on the property, and that was the extent of it. It’s that simple.”
McKee added that he’s eager to see construction begin soon.
“We’re hoping that they’re going to break ground maybe at the end of this month, and then it’s a two-year period to do the buildout,” he said. “We’re excited, the sooner they get started, the better.”
The new facility is part of Beebe Healthcare’s ongoing efforts to expand access to medical care in Sussex County.