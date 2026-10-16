BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The town of Bethany Beach has approved an agreement with Delmarva Power to install new light poles along the boardwalk, aiming to reduce light pollution affecting nearby homes at no cost to the town.
Bethany Beach Mayor Ron Calef said the existing boardwalk lights have been a persistent concern, particularly for people who live near the boardwalk.
"They've always been a point of discussion because they are obtrusive with as far as lights go. You know, a lot of people live here right beside the boardwalk, and the lighting is shining in their windows."
The new lights are designed to direct illumination onto the boardwalk itself rather than neighboring properties or the night sky.
Angie Geilfuss, who vacations in Bethany Beach, said she has experienced problems with the current lighting.
"It's kind of annoying when you're trying to go to sleep. And the blinds are not always in these places, the most efficient. So light comes in on the sides of the vines"
Beyond concerns about light entering nearby homes, some people believe reducing light pollution could have broader environmental benefits.
Bonnie Yeatman, who owns a condo in Bethany Beach says, "I think light pollution not only, affects people, but also wildlife and, just the, the environment in general."
The new lighting system will also give Bethany Beach the ability to turn off the boardwalk lights for special events, including Fourth of July celebrations and nighttime drone shows.
The mayor says the new lighting's installation should be complete by next summer.