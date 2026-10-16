Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 52F. NNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 52F. NNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.