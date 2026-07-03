BETHANY BEACH, Del. - As thousands of visitors head to Delaware's coast for the Fourth of July holiday, the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company is reminding residents and tourists to celebrate safely when using fireworks.
Fireworks are a staple of Independence Day celebrations, but Assistant Chief Will Graham said even seemingly harmless items, such as sparklers, can cause serious injuries.
The emphasis on safety follows recent incidents involving fireworks along the coast. In Ocean City, Maryland, a section of sand dunes caught fire after first responders said illegal fireworks were set off.
Last year, police in Bethany Beach said a man fired fireworks at people during the holiday weekend.
Firefighters note that sparklers, while often viewed as safe for children, can burn at temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees, posing a significant burn risk.
"Burn injuries are severe; they take a long time to heal," Graham says.
Graham encourages people to enjoy holiday festivities while taking precautions to prevent injuries and fires.
"Just be cognizant of the environment that you're using them in," Graham says. "That will certainly melt plastic, polyester clothing, and things like that. So, if you're going to do sparklers or any type of firework, make sure you're on a concrete pad or something of that sort away from houses or structures or vegetation that may catch fire."
Police departments in Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island say they will be fully staffed during the busy holiday weekend to respond to increased crowds and any emergencies.
But taking safety precautions does not stop once the fireworks have been set off.
"We always see an uptick in dumpster fires or trash receptacle fires," Graham tells CoastTV. "So, again, have that bucket of water. Fully submerge, soak the product before you dump it in the trash can."
As visitors fill the beaches for the holiday weekend, first responders say a few simple precautions can help prevent injuries and keep celebrations safe.