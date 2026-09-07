BETHANY BEACH, Del. - A funeral procession made its way down the Bethany Beach Boardwalk as the annual Jazz Funeral tradition marked the unofficial end of summer. The tradition has continued for decades, with people in costume joining the procession to the bandstand to say farewell to the summer season.
For Bonnie Chiles, this was her second year attending the Jazz Funeral. “It means the end of a wonderful summer and the beginning of the fall season. And just time. Good times with good friends and family and just keeping things going.” This year, the event also supported the Bethany Beach Fire Company, with proceeds from all shirt sales benefiting the fire company.
Mary Putschki has been involved with the Bethany Beach Fire Company for 15 years and said she is happy to help.
“They really do need people to volunteer and to help. And knowing that I'm doing this for the fire department and for the people because they love the shirt, they see the shirt and they all approached me. Where can I get it? Where can I buy it? You know, and said, today. “
Steve Kuhn moved to Bethany Beach seven years ago. After once watching the parade, Kuhn now performs at the Jazz Funeral with his band, NOLA.
“You know, I love Bethany. I love being here to be able to play for the locals on this beautiful day. Looking at the ocean, you know what can go wrong? I mean, it's just fabulous. ”
The Jazz Funeral marks the unofficial end of summer in Bethany Beach while welcoming the fall season for businesses that stay open past Labor Day.