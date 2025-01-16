BETHANY BEACH, Del. — The Town of Bethany Beach has announced plans for a critical $4.6 million improvement to its water treatment system, including replacing its aging iron clarifier, a key component of the water purification process. The project, which requires voter approval in a spring 2025 referendum, seeks to modernize the system to ensure reliable, high-quality tap water for locals and summer visitors alike.
The town’s water utility currently draws over 150 million gallons of potable water annually from deep aquifers, which are naturally protected from contamination but produce water with high levels of iron and magnesium. A clarifier, the system’s oldest piece of equipment at over 30 years, removes iron from the water, producing approximately 90,000 gallons of iron sludge each year.
The town says the existing clarifier has deteriorated with age and is becoming ineffective, prompting the Town to work with engineers on an updated design. After evaluating options, officials propose replacing the single 56-foot-wide clarifier with two smaller, high-efficiency clarifiers that would fit within the existing footprint of the water plant. This design offers several benefits, including redundancy, security, and reduced system wear during the off-season.
In addition to the clarifiers, the Town plans to construct a $700,000 building to enclose the equipment, enhancing security and protecting the system. Total project costs are estimated at $4.6 million.
Funding and Referendum Details
To fund the $3.9 million clarifier replacement, the Town Council plans to secure a low-interest loan through Delaware’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, which offers a competitive interest rate of approximately 2.5%. The remaining $700,000 for the security building would come from the water department’s existing reserves.
However, a town-wide referendum is required to authorize the loan. Town leaders emphasize that voter approval is crucial to move forward with the project. Without the borrowed funds, the town says the clarifier replacement could face significant delays, jeopardizing the quality and reliability of the water supply.
The first step in the referendum process is a Town Council meeting scheduled for Friday, Jan. 17, at 2 p.m., where members will consider holding a public hearing to gather community feedback. If approved, the public hearing will take place on Monday, Feb. 17, at 1 p.m.
Residents are encouraged to stay informed and participate in the decision-making process. Additional details about the clarifier system, its proposed design, and Delaware’s loan program are available on the Town of Bethany Beach website.