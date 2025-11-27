While many spent Thanksgiving at home with family, dozens of volunteers in Millsboro spent their morning packing hot meals for first responders working the holiday.

The eighth annual Blessings for Badges event brought community members together to assemble Thanksgiving dinners, including turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetables and other sides, for first responders across Sussex and Kent counties. The meals were donated by local businesses and delivered to police, fire and EMS stations throughout the day.

blessings for badges 2

Joe Baumann, the Blessings for Badges treasurer who has volunteered at the event for the past five years, said the effort is rooted in community support. He noted that everyone involved volunteers their time for free. “It's not about money. It's about giving back more than anything else,” he said.

blessings for badges 4

Before volunteers began packing food, a moment of silence was held for Barry Wheatley, the organization’s former vice president and a retired Millsboro Police Department sergeant who passed away earlier this year.

Barry Wheatley

According to Blessings for Badges Secretary Cathy Bassett, the tribute meant a great deal to everyone involved. “This is bittersweet. We're here because of Barry, and we're doing this to honor Barry. And Barry's legacy will live on for the kind of guy he was,” Bassett said.

For those receiving the meals, the gesture did not go unnoticed. John French, who works at the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center in Georgetown, said the support reminds first responders that their work is appreciated. “It's always great that the people outside of here think of us while we're here, helping protect the community and serve them,” French said.

blessings for badges 3

Bassett said more than 1,000 meals were expected to be distributed between the two counties. She added that organizers plan to continue the tradition again next year.

Reporter

Kevin joined the CoastTV News team in November 2023 as a video journalist. He is a Rowan University graduate with a degree in radio television and film and a minor in sports communications. While at Rowan, Kevin worked at the campus television station, RTN, and was also a member of the Rowan radio station, 89.7 WGLS-FM.

