MILLSBORO, Del. - For the seventh consecutive year, the organization Blessings for Badges has ensured that first responders working through Thanksgiving don’t miss out on a holiday meal.
The initiative, founded to support those keeping the community safe during the holidays, has volunteers preparing, packing, and delivering homemade Thanksgiving dinners to police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and other first responders on duty.
“We’re blessed to be able to give back,” said Joe Baumann, state treasurer for Blessings for Badges. “I ride a motorcycle with a lot of police officers, and I hear their stories. This is the least we can do to show our gratitude.”
This year, families across Sussex County joined forces to pack over 400 meals. The menu includes traditional favorites like turkey, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, gravy, and a slice of pie. Each pie is topped with a personalized drawing from local students, adding a heartfelt touch.
Crystal Wheatley, a long-time volunteer whose husband is a first responder, knows firsthand the sacrifices made by these professionals.
“We just knew how many holidays he missed at home,” Wheatley said. “We wanted to give back to all the men and women who are missing out with their families.”
With a bustling kitchen and dedicated volunteers, Blessings for Badges aims to reach every first responder in Sussex county. Baumann emphasized the organization’s focus on recognizing and appreciating the contributions of first responders.
“We want to make sure the focus isn’t on us,” he said. “It’s about the first responders and what they do for us in the community.”
This Thanksgiving, the group successfully delivered meals to hundreds of first responders, ensuring they were celebrated even as they continued their critical work.