Police

According to DSP, troopers responded to the beach at about 11:50 p.m. after receiving a report of a person lying face down on the sand.

SEASHORE STATE PARK, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a 63-year-old man found unresponsive on June 2 at the South Indian River Inlet Beach at Delaware Seashore State Park.

According to DSP, troopers responded to the beach at about 11:50 p.m. after receiving a report of a person lying face down on the sand.

When state park officers and troopers arrived, they found the man unresponsive and began life-saving efforts. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DSP.

Police said the man's body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, where the cause of death will be determined.

DSP said the death does not appear to be suspicious, but the investigation remains active.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you