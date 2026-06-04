SEASHORE STATE PARK, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a 63-year-old man found unresponsive on June 2 at the South Indian River Inlet Beach at Delaware Seashore State Park.
According to DSP, troopers responded to the beach at about 11:50 p.m. after receiving a report of a person lying face down on the sand.
When state park officers and troopers arrived, they found the man unresponsive and began life-saving efforts. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DSP.
Police said the man's body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, where the cause of death will be determined.
DSP said the death does not appear to be suspicious, but the investigation remains active.