DELAWARE - The Brandywine Valley SPCA has joined NBCUniversal Local’s 12th annual pet adoption and donation campaign, Clear The Shelters Presented by Hill’s Pet Nutrition with a special crescendo event on Aug. 29. at all locations offering waived adoption fees for all adoptable pets.
As part of the nationwide initiative, NBC and Telemundo stations partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities to promote pet adoption and raise funds that support their animal welfare operations.
Since 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 1.3 million pets find new homes and has raised more than $5.6 million for participating shelters and rescues.
During the event that is taking place in all BVSPCA Delaware locations, the public is invited to meet adoptable pets of all ages, breeds and personalities to find the perfect companion for their family.
Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"Adoption events like Clear The Shelters are pivotal to placing pets into loving homes and also raise awareness about the thousands of pets that enter our shelters each year," said Adam Lamb, CEO of BVSPCA.