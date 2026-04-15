LONG NECK, Del. - The warmer and drier weather has raised brush fire concerns in Sussex county. The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company is prepared with a special brush fire vehicle.
"It's four wheel drive, it's elevated, it's higher off the ground, it's not as heavy as the large apparatus, so you're not worried about damaging a farmers field, or damaging a yard because you're not sinking in. It's a quicker response," said Patrick Miller with IRVFC.
Plus the vehicle has a hose specially designed for the brush fire vehicle.
"It's much lighter than the inch and a half or 3 inch hose, it's much easier to maneuver, it's designed for brush fires," said Miller.
Miller said their district is 80 square miles and every call is not the same.
"The nature of the call dictates the apparatus that goes, and they respond to it with a utility truck or brush truck," said Miller. "Whether it be a skid unit or large engine for additional water suppression."
When using a burn barrel, it is important to remember to cover it with a metal grate to prevent ashes and embers from spreading, said first responders.
DNREC wants to remind people that most open burning is prohibited in Delaware from May 1 through Sept. 30, typically referred to as "Ozone Season." Exemptions include camping, cooking and ceremonial fires. Delaware's Open Burning regulations prohibit certain types of burning at all times, and provide guidance for authorized burning under specific conditions.