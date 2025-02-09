OCEAN CITY, Md. - Whether they’re stocking up on drinks, heading to a party, or grabbing a seat at the bar, football fans across the country are gearing up for the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Among them is lifelong Eagles fan Jim Charlton, who proudly shows off his devotion to the team—quite literally. “I call that my birthmark,” Charlton said, pointing to a tattoo on his arm that reads "Philadelphia." “And there’s room for several more, going right down the row,” he added, referring to his collection of Eagles-related ink.
According to Nielsen Media Research, the 2024 Super Bowl set a record as the most-watched television broadcast in history, drawing more than 123 million viewers. With such a massive audience, businesses nationwide are bracing for a surge in customers.
At Beach Barrels in Ocean City, the crowd began gathering early in the afternoon to secure spots for the big game. Bartenders Ali Angeline and Maggie Dashiell said they anticipate a packed house.
“We have live music from 3 to 6 today. We should get really busy for that,” Angeline said. “We were busy last year. We’re hoping to be busy again.” added Dashiell.
Pizza shops are also preparing for a boost in sales. Pope’s Pizza, in its first year open for the Super Bowl, is already fielding orders ahead of the game.
“Lots of calls, a lot of preorders,” operating manager Joe Sinkaus said. “People are getting their food earlier rather than later. Once that kickoff happens, they’re in their chairs—not just to watch the game, but to enjoy the commercials too.”
No matter which team fans are rooting for, businesses across the country are celebrating a victory of their own.