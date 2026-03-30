CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A police pursuit tied to a theft investigation escalated into a crash, a carjacking and a drug-related search Saturday afternoon.
Around 3:30 p.m. March 29, Cambridge police were assisting Easton Police with tracking a stolen item that led officers to the 600 block of Bradley Avenue. Officers located a car with three people inside connected to the tracked item, but the driver sped away as officers attempted contact, said police.
During the pursuit, people inside the car threw out a backpack containing cannabis, which officers later recovered. The chase continued onto Route 50, where the fleeing car crashed into two cars stopped in traffic near Crusader Road. Police said no one was hurt in the crash.
After the crash, three people ran away. Two headed toward Wawa while another ran toward Shoal Creek. Officers chased the two near Wawa, where they split up. One was caught near Channel Markers, while the other returned to the front of the store.
Police said that man approached a running car with its owner standing outside, got into the driver’s seat and drove off while the owner was dragged a short distance through the parking lot. The man then drove toward Washington Street.
Law enforcement teams, including the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police, later found the stolen car abandoned off Goodwill Avenue. A K9 tracked the man to a home in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue, according to police.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for the home, where they found suspected cocaine, cannabis, pills, drug packaging materials, ammunition and a rifle with a drum magazine.
The person arrested near Channel Markers was identified as Christian Amour Jackson, a 20-year-old man from Easton. He was charged with obstructing and hindering, disorderly conduct and failure to obey, and later released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Police said the investigation is ongoing, with additional charges expected for the man accused in the carjacking and pursuit. Investigators are also asking for help identifying a third person involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridge Police at 410-228-3333.