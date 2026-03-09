REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — CAMP Rehoboth Community Center has named Dr. Robin Brennan as its next executive director, selecting a longtime health system leader to guide the LGBTQ+ community organization’s next chapter.
Brennan will begin the role Monday, March 23, 2026, according to a March 9 announcement from the Rehoboth Beach-based nonprofit. She plans to relocate to the area full time this summer with her wife and their teenage daughter, who will attend Cape Henlopen High School.
CAMP Rehoboth serves LGBTQ+ people in Rehoboth Beach, Sussex County and across Delaware through programming, advocacy and community services.
Brennan previously held leadership roles at Nemours Children’s Health in Wilmington, where her work focused on evaluation, population health and diversity, equity and inclusion education. Most recently, she served as vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer at Redeemer Health.
Leaders at CAMP Rehoboth said Brennan’s experience leading large health systems and her background in fundraising helped set her apart during a national search.
“After conducting a comprehensive national search, the Board of Directors selected Robin because of her depth of leadership experience, her fundraising acumen and her overall joyful, focused approach,” said Leslie Ledogar, president of the organization’s board and chair of the executive director search committee. “The fact that core to her leadership is her belief that community well-being is inseparable from access to health, culture, education and the arts – an approach that mirrors CAMP Rehoboth’s holistic mission – makes Robin the exact next person to lead CAMP Rehoboth today and into the future.”
Brennan said she looks forward to connecting with people across the community and continuing the organization’s work.
“I am deeply honored to serve as CAMP Rehoboth’s Executive Director as we enter an exciting new chapter,” said Robin Brennan. “I was drawn to CAMP Rehoboth because of its unwavering mission, deep roots in the community, and the meaningful role it plays in bringing people together. I look forward to meeting members of the community, listening to their stories, and building meaningful relationships with the many people who make CAMP Rehoboth such a vital community anchor.”
She said her focus will include building on the organization’s foundation while working with board members, staff, volunteers and community partners to expand its impact and maintain a welcoming space for the LGBTQ+ community.
Brennan succeeds former executive director Dr. Kim Leisey, who brought four decades of higher education leadership experience to the role. Her career included positions at the University of Maryland, Butler University and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, where she retired as senior associate vice president of student affairs.
“Kim was instrumental in propelling CAMP Rehoboth on our upward trajectory,” Ledogar said. “Thanks to Kim’s steady leadership, her commitment to our mission, and the fact that she truly is a ‘champion for all things that help humans to thrive during their lifespan,’ she left CAMP Rehoboth well positioned to emerge from a time of uncertainty to a time of strength, with the capacity we need to serve our community for decades to come.”