QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md - A woman from Centreville has been arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on the Bay Bridge on June 28.
According to the Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff, a speeding car crossed into the oncoming traffic lane on Route 18 and almost hit a police car. The officer then began to follow the car.
The officer said he saw the car crash until a ditch just before Castle Marina Road. When the officer turned on his lights to respond to the crash, the car started driving again, continuing on Castle Marina Road and onto Route 50.
Police said the car hit a concrete barrier and continued to swerve between multiple lanes of traffic at around 100 m.p.h. The chase ended at the base of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge after the car hit multiple traffic cones and two guardrails before leaving the car unable to drive.
Police said the driver was identified as 27-year-old Carolyn Miller. Miller's BAC was .22, according to a test taken after her crash.
Miller has been charged with DUI, DWI, reckless driving and attempt by driver to elude uniformed police by failing to stop. Other charges include:
- Negligent driving
- Driver failure to obey traffic control device
- Unsafe land change
- Failure to drive right of center
- Failure to control vehicle speed on highway to avoid collision
- Failure of driver to curb upon signal by police vehicle
- Attempt by driver to elude uniformed police by failing to stop
- Violating license restriction
- Failure to return and to remain at scene of accident involving attended vehicle damage or property damage