GEORGETOWN, Del. - As a coastal storm and extreme cold move toward the region this weekend, local organizations are stepping up efforts to protect some of the area’s most vulnerable people: seniors.
Staff at the CHEER Center in Georgetown say they have been preparing days in advance to ensure elderly people remain safe, warm and connected throughout the storm.
"As soon as we find out that there’s a storm coming, we make sure that we check on all of our seniors, and we send out meals ahead of time for the homebound," said Beckett Wheatley, CEO of CHEER.
Wheatley said the work continues even after the storm arrives.
"We do as much service as we can ahead of time, and then we check on the seniors throughout the storm," Wheatley said. "As soon as we can, when it’s safe, we get back and help them out."
The CHEER Center coordinates with families, caregivers and volunteers to reach out to seniors who live alone or have limited mobility. For many, a phone call or a hot meal provides both practical help and reassurance.
"It makes you feel good that somebody knows that we’re here and that they can lend a helping hand," said Ruth Dorsey, a CHEER member.
Staff members say preparation also means planning for unexpected challenges.
"We always try to prepare in advance," said Ed Miller, a CHEER staff member. "We always have backup food in case of anything like power outages or anything like that."
As cold temperatures and storm conditions threaten the coast, staff and volunteers say their goal is simple, making sure no senior is left behind.
