DELMARVA- A new study by William and Mary’s Center for Conservation Biology reveals alarming trends in the Chesapeake Bay, where osprey chicks are starving. The study says the osprey is suffering from a lack of menhaden, a critical bird food source.
The study surveyed 12 sites in Virginia and Maryland, finding that osprey young are struggling to survive in 10 saltwater locations where menhaden is their primary diet. In contrast, chicks in two freshwater sites, where the birds feed on catfish and gizzard shad, had much higher survival rates.
According to the study, the declining osprey population has amplified concerns about the industrial harvesting of menhaden. The depletion of menhaden threatens not just ospreys but other key species in the Bay’s ecosystem, such as striped bass and whales.
On the issue, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation said in a statement, "We must follow a precautionary, ecosystem-based, approach to setting limits on menhaden fishery." Part of that approach suggested by The Chesapeake Bay Foundation includes potential seasonal fishing closures, to safeguard the ecosystem.