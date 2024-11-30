MARYLAND - The Chesapeake Bay Trust has awarded $970,000 in grants to 36 organizations working to improve environmental and community health in the Chesapeake Bay, Coastal Bays and Youghiogheny River watersheds.
The Capacity Building Initiative, funded by the Chesapeake Bay Funders Network and other partners, supports nonprofits and local governments with resources for leadership training, technology upgrades, strategic planning and board development.
"Smaller organizations often grapple with challenges like technical assistance, leadership training, and strategic planning as they build strong foundations to achieve their goals," stated Martha Shimkin, EPA Director of the Chesapeake Bay Program Office. "This funding empowers organizations that have bold ideas and real solutions to strengthen our natural resources, helping them scale up and deliver critical results."
Notable recipients include the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project ($29,260) for board engagement, the C&O Canal Trust ($14,780) for digital upgrades, and Minorities in Aquaculture ($27,000) for leadership development.