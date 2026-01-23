DELMARVA - As a powerful winter storm bears down on the Delmarva Peninsula, Chesapeake Utilities and Sharp Energy are sharing critical safety tips for people who rely on propane or natural gas to heat their homes.
The companies say they are fully prepared to respond to the forecasted snow, ice, and dangerously cold temperatures expected to impact southern Delaware and western Maryland over the coming days. They are urging customers to take simple but important steps to stay warm and safe.
Key safety reminders include:
Clear exterior vents and meters: Use a broom—not a shovel—to gently clear snow and ice from furnace vents, appliance vents, and gas meters.
Check detectors: Make sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working. Never use ovens or stoves to heat your home.
Weatherproof your home: Change furnace filters, seal drafty windows and doors, and keep thermostats at the lowest comfortable temperature.
Plan ahead: Keep walkways clear, have flashlights and blankets ready, and monitor weather updates.
Know the signs of a gas leak: If you smell rotten eggs, leave the area immediately and call 911, then Chesapeake Utilities at 1-800-427-2883.
“If you suspect a gas emergency, leave immediately and call from a neighboring location,” the companies said in a public safety alert.
Chesapeake Utilities and Sharp Energy say their crews are ready to support customers before, during, and after the storm.