DELAWARE—Christmas is over, and for those of you looking to put away the decorations and clear out the living room, one question usually lingers: Where do you take your tree?
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has a list of options on its website.
Most of the drop-off locations are free but some charge a small fee.
Remember, if you are going to drop your tree off at one of these locations, you need to clear it of all ornaments, lights, and tinsel. No decorations of any kind should still be attached when you take your tree to one of these sites.