DELMARVA - Repairs are set to begin Monday on two coastal bridges, officials said, potentially affecting commuters and drivers traveling into Ocean City and Fenwick Island.
The Route 50 bridge into Ocean City will have a total lane closure from Jan. 20 to Feb. 3, with occasional single-lane closures before and after that period. Crews will replace the nose lock assembly and repair the floor beams. The work requires the bridge’s moveable section to remain in the upright position. Officials said the repairs are necessary to maintain the 84-year-old bridge.
For Kristin Friedman, a usual five-minute drive could take more than 40 minutes using the signed detour. Still, she says the delay is worth it.
“For us, it’s going to be better if the bridge is all taken care of. And sure it up, and great for all the commuters,” Friedman said.
Following the total closure and detour, occasional single-lane closures will remain in effect until the repairs are completed, which is anticipated by March 20, weather permitting.
The Lighthouse Road bridge in Fenwick Island will also see work starting Monday. Most of the activity through April 30 will focus on preliminary work for a future bridge replacement, with little actual work on the current structure. Officials expect both lanes to remain open during this time.
The new bridge will be 484 feet long, wider than the current structure, and include a shared-use bike lane for pedestrians and cyclists.
Local David Lawrence said the bike lane will improve safety along the corridor.
It’s quite dangerous because you never really see people till you get over the hill. Whether they’re coming in the other direction. To have a lane for bikers, I think it would be hugely important,” Lawrence said.
With work on both bridges getting underway Monday, drivers may see changes to their normal commutes in the coming weeks.