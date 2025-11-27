This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
GEORGETOWN, Del. - On Tuesday, Nov. 25, the CHEER Center in Georgetown hosted its annual early Thanksgiving celebration, bringing dozens of seniors together for a hot meal, music, and companionship as part of the organization’s mission to combat loneliness during the holiday season.
By mid-morning, the center was alive with energy as music filled the room, volunteers moved quickly through the kitchen, and seniors danced, even some wearing festive turkey hats.
"We having fun. We dancing and we enjoying ourselves with our turkey hats on," one member said.
CHEER has been hosting the holiday gathering for more than 30 years, providing older adults not only with a warm Thanksgiving meal but also a space to socialize and feel supported.
"To have this day with the seniors means a great deal,"said Robin Greene, program manager at the center. "They come, they socialize, they have fun and it’s fun to watch them. It lifts my spirits."
For many who walk through the doors, the center is more than a dining hall, it’s a place to feel connected. Throughout the event, members sang, shared stories, and reflected on what the holiday means to them.
"It’s all about the family and being with friends and just memories because we don’t know about tomorrow," said Wanda Hopkins, a member at the center.
For Lorraine Smith, she shared it was her first time celebrating with the group and being part of the club.
"Thanksgiving, I mean, to me, it's reflecting. Like being grateful. Being thankful for what you have," said Smith.
Meals were served one plate at a time, with volunteers ensuring everyone had what they needed. While many seniors came to enjoy the company of old and new friends, others found themselves thinking back on loved ones.
"I think back of my daddy in heaven and all the good times we grew up as kids," said Daniel Gallagher, a CHEER member. "You just think of all the things through the years."
CHEER leaders say the feast is just one part of their year-round support system, but on this day, the focus was simple: joy and community.