FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - On Tuesday night at the St. Mathews’s By the Sea United Methodist Church in Fenwick Island, UMC members, the police department, and a Peninsula-Delaware Conference Disaster Recovery Coordinator reviewed storm readiness.
Following the late September Nor'easter that caused serious flooding and beach erosion in coastal towns such as Fenwick Island, town leaders led a Coastal Preparedness Symposium at the St. Mathews’s By the Sea United Methodist Church at 4:30 p.m.
Fenwick Island Police Chief Michael Morrissey and Rev. Daniel Walton led discussions informing the Fenwick Islanders of ways to stay safe and prepared during coastal storms.
Flood and evacuation preparation, proper power devices to use, ways to save or store energy, and volunteer opportunities during emergency situations were discussed. Some community members even raised questions about evacuation procedures, as many of the coastal towns all funnel into main roads like Route 54 and Route 26.
"It's very important to have an evacuation plan and emergency supplies," says Chief Morrissey. "For Fenwick Island, we have two main evacuation routes: Route 54 to the south and Route 26 to the north. But as I saw over the past weekend with the Nor'easter that just blew out of here, Route 1 north can flood; water came right up to the roadway, and at Harpoon Hanna's on Route 54 the water was coming to the roadway."
Chief Morrissey stressed the importance of listening to evacuation notices, as first responders aim to be the last ones leaving town to ensure nobody is left behind.
"Also for the residents of Fenwick Island have to keep in mind when you're going north, you're competing against evacuees from all the unincorporated areas north, along with South Bethany Beach and Bethany. Part of Ocean City's evacuation plan is using Route 54. So, key is, if we ask you to evacuate, evacuate early."
The importance of having proper kits and supplies ready in the case of an emergency was also touched on during the symposium.
"Food, water, warm clothing, and shelter are the most important. Don't drive through high water; six inches of water can take you off your feet. Twelve inches can move a small car, so don't drive through standing water if you can avoid it and just prepare yourself." Chief Morrissey tells CoastTV.
Chief Morrissey also mentioned that community members looking to evacuate must account for construction at the Route 54 bridge. A project he says will create construction barriers and detours for the next three years.