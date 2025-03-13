LEWES, Del. - After three months of providing shelter to the homeless during the winter, Code Purple at the Cape will come to a close on Saturday.
Code purple is open from Dec.1 to March 15. The original plan was to open Tharros again once the churches closed. Code Purple at the Cape Site Director, Mike Agnew, previously told CoastTV "Tharros is a Greek word that means courage and determination."
Tharros is a homeless encampment that allows for 28 single person tents, both men and women are allowed to stay at Tharros. It was previously located at the old Troop 7 lot on Coastal Highway.
Agnew says Tharros was successful in 2024. He believes it will be successful in 2025 as well, though Tharros is currently facing a four to five week delay.
Under the Carney Administration, Agnew did not need a conditional land use permit for the encampment, however Agnew told CoastTV he was notified by the Meyer Administration in mid February that he would need a conditional land use permit from the county to open Tharros again.
In a statement to CoastTV, Agnew said, "The Meyer Administration has requested a conditional use permit from Sussex County. While the county has offered an accelerated path in this process, the full council vote is not expected until mid April, a delay of several weeks from the close of the winter shelter. As we complete the permit process, we remain committed to working through the necessary steps to provide a safe and stable option for those in need."
Agnew says he's working to secure shelter for the homeless in the mean time, and is "eager to continue as a thought partner with the governor's office."
"Our goal is to implement a structured solution that benefits everyone and aligns with the Meyer Administration's expectations," Agnew shared in his statement.