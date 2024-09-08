LEWES, Del. — Monday, September 9th is the last day to submit public comments to Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) about US Wind, Inc.'s proposed offshore wind project. The Maryland-based company has submitted several permit applications for review, including requests related to connector cables and a substation in Delaware.
The export cables would land at the Delaware Seashore State Park’s 3R’s Beach parking lot, with additional infrastructure proposed for a substation near the Indian River power plant in Sussex County. Portions of the cabling would extend under state-regulated wetlands and subaqueous lands in the Atlantic Ocean and Indian River Bay, covering over 15 miles.
Monday's deadline comes days after the U.S. Department of the Interior for Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced its approval of the country’s tenth commercial large-scale offshore wind energy project. This project has posed pushback from Fenwick Island and Ocean City and potential legal action.
US Wind seeks authorizations for permits including:
- Subaqueous Lands Permit – Division of Water
- Water Quality Certification – Division of Water
- Wetlands Permit – Division of Water
- Beach Preservation Coastal Construction Permit – Division of Watershed Stewardship
Those interested in submitting comments can do so by emailing DNRECHearingComments@delaware.gov or by using the online form provided on DNREC’s website. The deadline for public comments is Sept. 9.