LEWES, Del. — Volunteers and forestry staff gathered at the Fourth Street Preserve for a community planting effort, marking another step in transforming the land into Delaware’s first urban community forest.
Delaware Forest Service Urban & Community Forestry staff joined volunteers from Dogfish Head Brewery and Friends of 4th Street Preserve for the event.
Organizers said the effort highlights strong community partnerships focused on caring for open space and investing in the future of Lewes through conservation and education.
The preserve, a 30-acre green space once at risk of development, was officially acquired by the city of Lewes in September 2025 following an $8 million fundraising campaign led by the Greater Lewes Foundation.
Plans for the site include wheelchair-accessible walking trails across a 23-acre parcel, with additional trails on a nearby 7-acre section. Jim Ford, one of the leaders of the project, previously told CoastTV the first trails are expected to be completed by next fall.
“That’s all part of this being the first urban community forest in Delaware,” Ford said. “We can study and come up with ideas of the best techniques to use for other areas for preservation. So hopefully there will be other communities within the state that mimic what we're doing here in Lewes."
Future plans include pedestrian bridges over drainage areas and small habitat spaces for education, including circular “habitat islands” designed to support plant and animal life.
Organizers are working to raise an additional $825,000 for ongoing improvements, with about $400,000 secured so far. While the project is expected to evolve over the next 10 to 20 years, community events like the recent planting effort show how public involvement is already shaping the preserve’s future.