...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, central, northern, northwest, and southern New Jersey, and east central, northeast, and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&