LAUREL, Del. - The Laurel Police Department executed a search warrant on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Hollybrook Apartment Complex, resulting in the seizure of crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and U.S. currency.
The search, conducted in the 1400 block of the complex, marked the conclusion of a drug investigation. Authorities arrested five individuals from Laurel: Paul D. Parker, 43; Otis E. Williams, 38; Brian D. Bell, 36; John T. Hodge, 45; and William Stewart, 64.
The suspects were charged with multiple offenses, including:
- Possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine (Class D felony)
- Maintaining a drug property (Class F felony)
- Resisting arrest with force or violence (Class G felony)
- Conspiracy second degree (Class G felony)
- Possession of a controlled substance in a tier 1 quantity (Class G felony)
- Five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia (Class B misdemeanor)
- Possession of a controlled substance (Class B misdemeanor)
The individuals were arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on unsecured bonds.
Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244 or submit tips anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333. Tips can also be sent via text by using the keyword followed by the information to CRIMES (274637). Tips leading to an arrest may qualify for a cash reward.