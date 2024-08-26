LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Environmental Subcommittee is set to meet Monday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. to discuss their Dark Skies Initiative.
The committee will be discussing existing lighting regulations and potential updates, education and pilot projects. The dark skies presentation shows the overall goal is to minimize light pollution within the town.
The committee says light pollution will help the visibility of stars at night, as well as improve the health, welfare and safety of people and wildlife.
The proposal to minimize light pollution was first put on the table in November 2023.