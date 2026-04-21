REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Work is currently underway to install bollards at the end of Rehoboth Avenue, along the boardwalk. Due to this, the DART bus stop at the bandstand will be closed for the week, said the City of Rehoboth Beach.
DART will still operate at the designated bus stops in front of the library and City Hall. However, the city said the ADA ramp entrance on the south side of the boardwalk will be closed for the week as well where brick will be re-installed around the bollards.
The 35 bollards are part of a project to improve pedestrian safety. When the bollards were approved in October, some local business owners said they were not consulted. A petition signed by 16 businesses claims the city failed to seek their input before moving forward. Business owners had also raised concerns that the barriers could limit access to shops and restaurants along Rehoboth Avenue. Despite this, the bollards were approved.
The project, as a whole, costs about $1.1 million according to city documents. In addition to the bollards, swing gates will be installed on both sides of the restroom area. The city has indicated that work will be completed by May 15.