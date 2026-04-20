LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a bicycle crash that occurred on April 19, that led to one man dead.
According to DSP, at approximately 9:10 p.m., a man was riding his bicycle on Shiloh Church Road approaching Turkey Knob Road while a Ford Explorer was traveling the same direction. The preliminary investigation revealed that the right front of the Explorer struck the bicycle, and the rider was ejected.
The bicyclist, who has not yet been identified, was taken to an area hospital where he died and the driver of the Explorer, a 75-year-old-man from Delmar, Delaware, was not injured.
The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The investigation is still ongoing by the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information to contact Master Corporal K. Argo.
DSP says information can also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers.