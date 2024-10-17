DELAWARE - It is only halfway through the month of October but already Delaware has suffered 10 deaths on its roadways. That's more than the entire month of October of 2023 when there were only 7 deaths.
Fatality numbers for the year now sit at 109, which is still below the 113 deaths at the same point last year, however, pedestrian and motorcyclist fatalities are both drastically up this year.
"Delaware has averaged 38 fatal crashes over the last three months of the calendar year since 2021," said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. "As we move further into fall, we remind everyone to put safety first, especially pedestrians and motorcyclists as it gets darker earlier."
In April, DelGOT launched a new safety campaign called Be DelAWARE to keep Delaware roads safe. The goal of this campaign is to raise awareness about the dangers on Delaware roads and encourage safe travel no matter how you choose to get around.
In addition to general awareness DelDOT has created a safety pledge, the idea is to gather support from people of all ages for the initiative and commit to doing their part to make our roads safe for all. To learn more and to take the safety pledge, visit beDelAWARE.