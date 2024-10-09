DELAWARE - As daylight saving time ends and days grow shorter, Delaware drivers are urged to use caution on the roads with increased deer activity during their annual mating season.
From mid-October through December, white-tailed bucks are more likely to cross roadways, creating a heightened risk for collisions, "Spurred by the rut, bucks chasing does will repeatedly cross Delaware roadways without any instincts telling them not to go there, and creating a hazard for motorists," said DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife biologist Sam Millman.
In Delaware, nearly 50 percent of animal-related crashes in 2023 involved deer during this period.
"As we enter deer mating season, it’s crucial for drivers to stay alert," said Lieutenant India Sturgis, DSP director of public information.
Along with the Office of Highway Safety and Delaware State Police, DNREC recommends that motorists remain vigilant, especially during dawn and dusk when deer are most active. Safety tips from the agency include:
- Slow down and avoid distractions
- Use high beams in low-light areas
- Watch for "Deer Crossing" signs
- Brake instead of swerving if a deer appears