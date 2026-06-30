This article will be updated with reaction from state leaders.
DELAWARE/MARYLAND - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that children born in the United States are citizens at birth, rejecting the Trump administration's effort to end birthright citizenship through executive action and prompting praise from elected leaders in Delaware and Maryland.
The decision reaffirms birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment and concludes a legal challenge brought by a coalition of state attorneys general.
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, who joined the lawsuit against the Trump administration, said the Supreme Court’s ruling is a victory.
"The court affirmed today two simple and undeniable truths: first, the President is subordinate to the Constitution, not the other way around. Second, immigration is a fundamental, irrevocable, and explicit pillar of the American experiment."
Delaware U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, also praised the ruling.
“As Chief Justice Roberts wrote, citizenship is ‘the right to have rights’ or to fully participate in our political community," said McBride. "And with this decision, the court affirmed something Delawareans and Americans across the country have long known: that immigrants strengthen our communities and are a critical part of our American story."
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown said the decision settles any constitutional question surrounding birthright citizenship.
"It is now settled law that every child born in Maryland has all the same privileges and protections as any other American citizen. This ruling is a victory for our Constitution and the promise that every child born in the United States deserves to help shape its future. It is a victory for nervous parents, terrified that the Court would cast doubt on whether their children are U.S. citizens," said Brown.
Delaware U.S. Senator Chris Coons gave his reaction to the ruling by starting with a quote of the 14th amendment.
“You don’t have to go to law school to understand what the Constitution is saying. President Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship is unconstitutional, cruel, and un-American," said Coons. "Despite turning their back on the Constitution repeatedly this term, I’m glad a bare majority of the Supreme Court is still able to read the plain text of the 14th Amendment in this case.”