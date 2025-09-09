DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Agriculture has confirmed the state's first two cases of West Nile Virus in horses this year. In both cases, the horses were euthanized, according to a release from the Office of the State Veterinarian.
A 4-year-old Standardbred gelding and a 7-year-old Standardbred mare both located in Kent County showed symptoms between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Officials say both horses were euthanized due to the severity of their conditions.
West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne illness that is a concern during the late summer and early fall months amidst peak mosquito season. While West Nile Virus can also affect humans, the department says the virus can not be transmitted directly from horses to people.
The state is urging horse owners to take urgent preventive measures, including keeping horses indoors during peak mosquito activity (dawn and dusk), using animal-safe insect repellents, removing standing water and ensuring proper vaccination.
A spokesperson for the state says, “vaccination remains the best line of defense.”
The mosquito season is expected to taper off following the first hard freeze of the season.