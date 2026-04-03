DOVER, Del. - A proposed constitutional amendment in Delaware would establish the right to hunt, fish, and trap wildlife, advancing a measure supporters say preserves the state’s outdoor heritage.
The legislation, introduced April 2 by Sen. Wilson, is a substitute for Senate Bill 212 and is currently awaiting consideration in the Senate Executive Committee. Compared to the original senate bill, this version removes references to “traditional methods” of hunting and clarifies the state’s ongoing regulatory authority.
If approved, the proposal would begin the first step in amending Delaware’s Constitution to explicitly protect hunting, fishing and trapping. Because it is a constitutional amendment, the measure must pass two consecutive General Assemblies, including after the next general election, with a two-thirds vote in each chamber.
The bill declares hunting, fishing and trapping as preferred methods for managing and controlling wildlife in Delaware, aligning the state with 24 others that have adopted similar constitutional protections, according to the legislation.
At the same time, the legislation preserves the authority of the General Assembly and state agencies to regulate wildlife practices. It allows for rules based on licensing requirements, permit systems, and limits on how much wildlife can be taken.
The measure also makes clear that the amendment would not override existing laws related to private property, water rights or commercial activity. It would not prevent the state from suspending or revoking hunting, fishing, or trapping licenses, nor would it change legal standards used to challenge related laws.