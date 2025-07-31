The Delaware Forest Service wildland fire crew currently deployed to Grand Junction, Colorado, is continuing its 14-day assignment on the Turner Gulch Fire, which has now grown to more than 21,000 acres.
The fire is currently 54% contained, according to the Delaware Forest Service.
The fire, originally managed by a Type 1 Incident Command Unit, has now been turned over to a local Type 3 team. Delaware Engine Boss Sam Topper said Wednesday activity has picked up on the southern end of the fire, and the crew was expected to move into that area to help suppress the growing threat.
Officials say hot, dry weather continues to challenge firefighting efforts.
The Delaware Department of Agriculture says the Turner Gulch fire was sparked by excessive dry lightning July 10.