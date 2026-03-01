Delaware Forest Service

The Delaware Forest Service will open its education centers at Blackbird State Forest and Redden State Forest on March 2 to celebrate 302 Day with a special public open house.

DELAWARE - The Delaware Forest Service will mark 302 Day on March 2 by opening its education centers to the public for a special one-day event celebrating Delaware’s forests and history.

The event highlights the significance of “302,” the state’s area code, and recognizes the role forests play in providing clean air and water, wildlife habitat, recreation and sustainable forest management.

Education centers will be open during the following hours:

  • Blackbird State Forest Education Center — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 90 Cedar Brae Lane, Townsend.

  • Redden State Forest Education Center — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 18074 Redden Forest Drive, Georgetown.

Officials noted the centers are not regularly open to the public and are typically available by appointment only outside of special events.

Governor Matt Meyer announced that on March 2, Delawareans will mark 302 Day with a statewide day of service as part of the state’s 250th anniversary celebration.

 

