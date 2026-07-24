DELAWARE- Gas reached a state average of $4.15 on Friday, five cents higher than the national average at $4.10, according to AAA.
This rise marks a more than one dollar increase since last year. Even in the short term, current gas prices show a 20 cent increase since just last week. These rises in gas prices have coincided with US and Iranian tensions.
For those who drive diesel, the price is even greater. The current average price according to AAA for a gallon of diesel in Delaware is $5.35. This is a more than 5 percent increase since last week.
"Well, I'm cooking dinner at home a lot more," said Daniel Sikowitz, while filling his car in Lewes, "We can't go out and we just have to watch. Well, every penny."