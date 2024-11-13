WILMINGTON, Del. — Governor-elect Matt Meyer has announced the appointments of three senior leaders for his incoming administration. Vanessa Phillips will serve as Chief of Staff, Wilson Davis has been named Chief Legal Counsel, and Evelyn Brady will lead as Transition Director. Meyer stated the team is focused on effective governance from the outset.
Vanessa S. Phillips, Chief of Staff: Phillips, currently New Castle County’s Chief Administrative Officer, brings extensive experience in public administration and law. She previously served as Deputy Secretary for the Delaware Department of Labor, overseeing initiatives in HR and organizational management. Phillips holds degrees from the University of Delaware, University of Maryland School of Law, and an MBA from Wilmington University.
Wilson B. Davis, Chief Legal Counsel: Davis, a Delaware native, has a robust legal background in public service, including roles as New Castle County Attorney and Deputy Attorney General with the Delaware Department of Justice. Davis is a graduate of the University of Delaware and Temple University’s law school.
Evelyn Waters Brady, Transition Director: Brady, a former public school teacher and advocate for voting rights and reproductive health, is a member of the Delaware Democratic Party’s 12th Representative District Committee and serves on boards for Action for Delaware’s Children and Planned Parenthood of Delaware. Brady holds degrees from Dartmouth College and Lesley University.
“We will build a government that listens, acts with integrity, and delivers results,” Meyer said. “With Vanessa, Wil, and Evelyn, we’re set to achieve efficient governance from Day One.”