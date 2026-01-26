DELAWARE - Delaware Governor Matthew Meyer terminated the State of Emergency declared in response to the winter storm as of 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 26, releasing Delaware National Guard assets.
The emergency had originally been ordered at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 23, and went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 25.
While the statewide emergency has ended, Level 1 driving warnings remain in place for New Castle and Kent counties, urging drivers to avoid travel unless necessary for safety, health, or business reasons. All drivers are advised to exercise extreme caution.
People are encouraged to stay updated on weather conditions as crews continue clearing secondary roads, which may still be hazardous. According to Delaware state officials a National Weather Service cold weather advisory remains in effect from Monday evening through Wednesday, Jan. 28, due to prolonged sub-freezing temperatures.
Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.