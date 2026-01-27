DELAWARE - The Delaware Emergency Management Agency announces that Governor Matt Meyer has lifted the Level 1 driving warnings in Kent and New Castle counties.
DEMA announced Tuesday morning that Governor Matt Meyer has lifted the Level One driving warnings in both Kent and New Castle County, effective at 11 a.m.
With the lifting of the driving warnings, DEMA says there are no longer any driving warnings or restrictions in place for the state of Delaware. DEMA urges drivers across Delaware to travel safely as black ice and snow could still be on the roadways in some areas.
There is a cold weather advisory in place with the cold weather expected to continue throughout this week, according to DEMA officials.
For disabled vehicles on the roadways, call 302-659-4600.
Stay up to date with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.