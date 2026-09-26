DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Public Health has launched a new campaign urging adults at average risk to begin colon cancer screening at age 45.
DPH says colon cancer is among Delaware’s four most commonly diagnosed cancers and a leading cause of cancer deaths.
A colonoscopy is one screening option, while adults can also use an at-home fecal immunochemical test, or FIT. DPH recommends talking with a health care provider to determine individual risk and the appropriate screening schedule.
People with a history of polyps, a family history of colon cancer, type 2 diabetes or inflammatory bowel disease may face higher risks.
DPH says about 170 Delawareans die from colon cancer each year.