A DOCTOR HOLDS A MEDICAL DIAGRAM OF A COLON

Delaware health officials are urging adults to begin colon cancer screening at age 45.

DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Public Health has launched a new campaign urging adults at average risk to begin colon cancer screening at age 45.

DPH says colon cancer is among Delaware’s four most commonly diagnosed cancers and a leading cause of cancer deaths.

A colonoscopy is one screening option, while adults can also use an at-home fecal immunochemical test, or FIT. DPH recommends talking with a health care provider to determine individual risk and the appropriate screening schedule.

People with a history of polyps, a family history of colon cancer, type 2 diabetes or inflammatory bowel disease may face higher risks.

DPH says about 170 Delawareans die from colon cancer each year.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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