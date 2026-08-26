DELAWARE - The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has announced several Delaware hunting seasons will open on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The openings mark the start of the overall 2026-2027 hunting season. DNREC said these early seasons are a longstanding tradition for the state's hunters, who play a vital role in conserving Delaware's wildlife resources through these early opportunities.
Deer hunting season will start on Sept. 1 with the archery and crossbow seasons. Gamebird hunting season will also start on Sept. 1 for resident Canada geese and mourning dove. DNREC said the special September teal and gray squirrel seasons will open later in September.
DNREC said recent legislative change and regulatory changes present new opportunities for this upcoming hunting season. These include Sunday hunting open for all game species, expanded muzzleloader specifications, expanded straight-walled pistol-caliber rifles, eliminating the minimum age requirement for the special Delaware youth hunts by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife and legislation that allows 16 and 17-year-olds to hunt and conduct target practice without direct supervision, as long as they have permission from a parent or guardian and completed basic hunter education.
In its second year, expanded hunting opportunities during the resident Canada goose season are available, except at locations where and when the special September teal season is open. DNREC said hunters who plan to go afield during the early seasons for resident Canada geese, teal and mourning doves should keep in mind that these migratory bird seasons have not yet been finalized.
DNREC said, because migratory bird hunting is ultimately regulated under the authority of the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, final approval from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is required before season frameworks selected by Delaware and other states become official. DNREC said USFWS’s process for approving states’ season frameworks is undergoing large changes, which is why approvals have taken longer than normal.