DOVER, Del. — All Delaware State Police State Bureau of Identification locations will be closed Monday, Jan. 5, as the agency honors Cpl. Matthew T. “Ty” Snook during his Celebration of Life.
SBI offices are where you can get fingerprinted, obtain a background check, and conduct other police-related business, including procedures necessary for the state's new permit-to-purchase law.
Offices will reopen with normal hours on Tuesday, Jan. 6.
Snook remembered as a hero, public invited to pay respects
Cpl. Snook, a 10-year veteran of the Delaware State Police, was shot and killed on Dec. 23 while working an overtime assignment at the DMV in Wilmington. Authorities say he protected a DMV employee in his final moments. He was 34 years old and leaves behind a wife and a one-year-old daughter.
On Monday, a public memorial service will be held at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center in Newark. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a law enforcement pass and review, a 1 p.m. service, and final honors. A livestream of the service will begin at approximately 12 p.m. on the Delaware State Police YouTube channel. Burial will be private.
People attending the service or those who live nearby are asked to follow directions from law enforcement and DelDOT workers to help ensure a safe and respectful event.
Delaware State Police are urging the public to expect traffic delays throughout the morning, especially along Interstate 95. Starting around 6:30 a.m., southbound lanes of I-95 between the Christiana Mall and Route 896 will be temporarily closed to allow a convoy of law enforcement and public safety personnel to reach the memorial site.