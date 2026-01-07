DOVER, Del. - Delaware Senator Dave Lawson (R-Marydel) announced Wednesday, Jan. 7, that he will not seek re-election and will retire from the Delaware General Assembly at the end of his current term.
Lawson was first elected to the Delaware Senate in 2010. Prior to his time in the General Assembly, he served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, spent decades in law enforcement with the Delaware State Police and owned and operated a small business. Lawson said he has always believed in giving back to the community.
“I am grateful to the constituents who placed their trust in me, the colleagues I have served with, and the wonderful staff who work every day on behalf of Delawareans," Lawson said. "While this chapter is coming to a close, my commitment to service and to the values that brought me to public office will never go away."
Lawson said he looks forward to spending more time with his family and remaining engaged in the community following his retirement.
In November 2025, Republican State Rep. Rich Collins, who has represented District 41 for more than a decade, announced he will retire at the end of his term in 2026. Republican Rep. Charles Postles, who has represented District 33 since 2016, also announced that he will not seek reelection in 2026 after recovering from a recent illness, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.
These retirements mean that several Republican-held seats will be open in 2026, which could affect the balance of power in the Delaware General Assembly depending on the outcomes of the elections.